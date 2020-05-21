Much has been said about the crazy titan’s return to the MCU, and it is that being one of the most powerful villains that this universe has, it is clear that Marvel is not going to let him go just like that, so it was finally revealed that the studio has plans to bring him back and he will in a spectacular way, since Thanos will face Doctor Doom.

According to portal sources, We Got This Covered, Marvel wants to make an adaptation of the comic, ‘Secrets Wars’, but from the 2015 version, so true to its habit, it will make some changes within the story, even so it is expected that it will have the participation of many characters including Thanos,

In this story, Doctor Doom has become a very powerful being, who calls himself, God Emperor Doom, which is why most heroes and villains have surrendered to his power, however, Thanos will refuse this, as he sees himself as a God, so he He will engage in a fight between these two antagonists to find out who is the most powerful.

Although production will bring Thanos back, their destiny will remain the same, Since the sources advanced that after fighting, the crazy titan will lose his life when Doom rips off his skeleton, proving that he is the most powerful being in the universe, so once again the crazy titan will be defeated in the MCU.

It should be noted that this version of Thanos will not be the same that appeared in the ‘Infinity Saga’, It will come from an alternative timeline, so we assume that the multiverse will have a part to play in all this, so technically Marvel is not resurrecting the villain, he is just bringing him back to this universe.

So Thanos will face Doctor Doom in the MCU, However, it is very likely that there will still be some time before we can see this fight, since if it is true that this will happen in ‘Secrets Wars’, Marvel will need many resources and characters, so it will surely come at a very advanced stage of this universe.