Having faced enemies as powerful as Ultron or Thanos, the next MCU villain will come out of the Avengers’ own ranks And it will take them into a new spiral of pain as her powers surpass those of most heroes, making it possible that they will succumb to the power of Scarlet Witch as she will be the new MCU villain.

A long time ago it was confirmed that Wanda would be part of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, However, it was not yet known if Scarlet WItch would be an ally or an enemy of the supreme sorcerer and apparently Marvel has already decided that Wanda’s path is evil, so the heroes will have to face one of their greatest tests, since that despite their wickedness, Wanda fought with them in the past.

Previously, Kevin Feige had revealed that Wanda’s powers were just beginning to develop, reason why these will be much superior to what we have seen previously, it should be remembered that she was on the point of defeating Thanos alone and if it was not because he activated the defenses of her ship, she would surely have died at the hands of Scarlett Witch, so that few characters can stand up to this powerful sorceress.

According to portal sources, We Got This Covered, the sequel to ‘Doctor Strange’ will mark Wanda’s move to the dark side, which in turn will open the door for the adaptation of ‘House of M’ a comic book story in which Wanda strips all the mutants of the X gene and turns them into mere human beings, with the difference that in the MCU Scarlet Witch will seek to eliminate humans and will only leave mutants alive.

Surely, the series’WandaVision ‘will explain the reasons that led Wanda to have this radical change in her life, so perhaps losing Vision again in the life that had been realized from his powers, will be the trigger for his insanity, so a new threat looms over the MCU and according to Feige, not even Captain Marvel will have the power to stop Scarlet Witch.

This is how Scarlet Witch will be the new villain of the MCU, so we can no longer wait to see this new facet in the character’s life and since we already know the scope of his powers, we cannot imagine what he will be able to do once Marvel decides to unleash its full potential.