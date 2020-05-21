There are many epic battles at Marvel, such as when Thanos defeated the Avengers, proving that he is one of the most powerful in the Universe.

Although they met Hercules, Hulk, the Thing and Thor, it didn’t matter why Thanos he defeated the Avengers and he didn’t even need Infinity Gems to make it. Since it was a battle with a clean punch.

In the history of Infinity war (1991) of Marvel comics, Magus (the evil copy of Adam Warlock) had disabled Eternity, causing Thanos to team up with Warlock. In the Marvel comic Quasar # 84 From the Infinity War saga, the most powerful heroes on Earth are not very happy to find Thanos (and Moondragon) alongside Warlock and Infinity Watch. Quasar tries to protect the group, but the heroes attack, sending all their strength to the protective shield. As Captain America tries to convince his team to stop attacking, Thanos uses the Infinity Gauntlet to shoot Quasar’s protective dome and provoke a huge fight. It is at that time that Thanos defeated the Avengers.

When attacked by characters as strong as Hercules, Hulk, Thor, and the Thing at the same time, he surprisingly embarrasses the heroes. He openly mocks them saying, “Are they called strong? I am a force personified, ”as he grabs the Hulk and the Thing by their heads.

Thanos defeated the Avengers because he is trying to help Warlock against Magus. The heroes (despite Captain America’s pleas) go on the offensive after encountering the villain and he finally has to defend himself.

It’s hard to blame heroes for attacking the villain, as he recently removed half of existence in the universe.

While Thanos defeated the Avengers, Adam Warlock finally has a chance to speak to Quasar, telling him that Thanos was not responsible for what happened to Eternity while telling him about Magus’s pending threat. But, Quasar tries to pluck Warlock’s Infinity Stone from his forehead, causing it to fall to the ground. So on that occasion, the heroes had to stop, to realize that they all had the same goals.