Thanos’ creator was afraid that Avengers: Infinity War would be a disaster like Justice League – Tomatazos

One of the most famous movie disasters of recent times is Justice League – 41% by Joss Whedon. The studio pressured Zack Snyder to change the tone of his film until he couldn’t take it anymore and dropped out of the project, although his daughter’s suicide was the other big reason for doing so. Whedon was brought in to replace him, and the result was a movie in which Snyder’s serious tone and the more comedic the studio wanted didn’t mix well at all. Nobody liked the movie and it didn’t live up to Warner’s expectations.

The result of this was the death of the Snyderverse; that is to say, of all the films that were to derive from it, including its sequels. With the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% were able to verify that the fault was not the director.

This leads us to talk about Jim Starlin. He is the comic book writer who created or co-created Thanos, Gamora, Drax, and Shang-Chi. Avengers: Infinity War – 79% is one of the most beloved superhero movies of recent times. That said the creator was afraid that it would end up being a League of Justice. This was revealed in an interview for Comic Book:

I had some bad moments right before the release of Infinty War. I had gone to the set to record a cameo and sat down to chat with the two writers, Marcus and McFeely and a long time with Joe Russo. In Infinity War, they had a half hour that they had to cut. In it we were going to see the past of Thanos. There was going to be half an hour without the Avengers, apparently. So I thought, ‘That’s great.’ So I got on a plane and saw Justice League and they just threw Steppenwolf there at the end and he did his thing. At the end of the day, it’s a bad movie. So a month or so before Infinity War was released Russo showed up and said… he let me know that they had cut Thanos’s half hour. All I could think of was: Oh my gosh, that’s going to make her the Justice League. ‘

It is a somewhat exaggerated reaction, but understandable. That line of thinking made him think that he was going to be like Bob Kane when the 1960s Batman series was released:

Suddenly I had Bob Kane on my mind the whole time, because in the sixties they did this horrible version of Batman. It was very kitsch. It was the antithesis of what Bob had created. But he was getting a piece of it, with his residuals from all the Batman stuff. He had made a good deal that others hadn’t, so I imagine him going to interviews and saying ‘I love him’. I thought, ‘I’m going to be in the same damn situation. I’m going to have to go to interviews and say. ‘Oh yeah, I love her. She is amazing. It is magnificent’. And my heart was going to say, ‘Oh, it’s a piece of shit.’ So I’m in line for the premier and he came in practicing: ‘I love her. I love her. I love her’. Three minutes later, even before the Hulk showed up, I was like, ‘Hey, I’m not really going to have a problem with this. This is going to be one that I can easily say that I love her and it’s really going to be true. To date it is true. I’ve been the luckiest comic book creator. Three, four times with the bat, if you include the Infinity Gauntlet, and they have sent her off the field with my characters each time.

