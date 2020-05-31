After the announcement that the ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ movie will finally come out, a lot of news has come out about the future of the DCEU, that’s why many actors who have participated in said film universe have talked about how their experience participating there. Now it has been revealed who told Patty Jenkins that Connie Nielsen was the best choice to play Dian Prince’s mom in ‘Wonder Woman’.

It was in an interview conducted by The Hollywood Reporter portal, where it became known that grThanks to Zack Snyder, Connie Nielsen was selected to play Hippolyta in the ‘Wonder Woman’ movie, the actress put it this way.

“It’s funny because it was Zack Snyder who was saying to Patty, ‘I really think you should meet Connie Nielsen. I really think she’s right for this role,'” Nielsen recalled. “Patty said, ‘Oh no, she’s a tough girl, and I’m not looking for a tough woman for this. ‘ Zack then said: ‘I really don’t think so. I think you should meet her. I had to fly to London just before Christmas. I think I came and went straight from the airport to have lunch with Patty at a Japanese restaurant. I immediately fell into this feeling of camaraderie with her, and we got together for the next four hours, ”Nielsen said.

When it is revealed that thanks to Zack Snyder Connie Nielsen was Hippolyta, it is another example of how much I appreciate the director for his entire team. Despite the fact that Snyder was heavily criticized at the time due to its mishandling of the DCEU, no one should deny that the director did a phenomenal casting, finding the actresses and actors who could perfectly embody the heroes of the comics.

The director’s career at the DCEU is not over yet, as he has received a second chance for his Zack Snyder’s Justice League can finally see the light through the HBO Max streaming service in 2021.