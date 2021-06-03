Thanks to the vaccine, a Brazilian city reduced the symptomatic covid-19

These are the vaccines that can be scientifically mixed 14:34

(CNN Spanish) – A small city in Brazil decided to demonstrate the importance of the COVID-19 vaccine by inoculating almost its entire population.

Serrana officials vaccinated 98% of the residents, resulting in an impressive decrease in symptomatic coronavirus cases and deaths.

In this episode, Dr. Elmer Huerta gives us details of this massive trial.

Today we will see what valuable experience Serrana, a small Brazilian city, has given in the fight against covid-19.

The Serrana experiment, Brazil

Serrana, with 45,000 inhabitants, is located in southeastern Brazil, about 300 kilometers from Sao Paulo and 400 kilometers from Belo Horizonte.

About a quarter of residents leave Serrana every day to go to work, mainly to the nearby city of Ribeirão Preto.

Due to its high rate of contagion with SARS-CoV-2, in August 2020, its authorities – in coordination with officials from the Butantan Institute, a Brazilian research center that is among the most important in the world – decided to carry out a unique experiment. intended to test the impact of vaccination against covid-19.

In secret, so that the inhabitants of the surrounding cities would not find out about the project and could alter the study design, they had the idea of ​​vaccinating all the inhabitants of the town and studying the effectiveness of the CoronaVac vaccine from the Chinese laboratory Sinovac.

It is the first massive trial of its kind, in which an entire people is vaccinated against covid-19, before the rest of the country.

The vaccine against covid-19 was applied to almost the entire city

The questions that the researchers wanted to answer with the experiment were: What will happen if we vaccinate all the inhabitants of the city? Will cases of serious illness, hospitalizations and deaths from the disease decrease? Will the Sinovac vaccine be effective in helping to control the disease?

After dividing the city into 25 areas, grouped into four sectors, green, yellow, gray and blue, they began to vaccinate the population in that order from February 17 to April of this year.

The people who did not meet the vaccination requirements were:

those under 18 years of age, pregnant or lactating women and others with serious health problems.

Of the roughly 27,700 adults who were eligible for vaccination, 27,150, or 98%, were vaccinated, according to city officials.

The results of the experiment

The results were announced at a press conference on May 31, although we must clarify that there is no peer-reviewed scientific study yet, a fact that the researchers promised to do soon.

What was announced is that – compared to the statistics of the beginning of February -:

symptomatic cases of covid-19 decreased by 80%, hospitalizations by 86%, and deaths by 95%.

In an article in The Wall Street Journal of May 7, it is said that in April, six people died of covid-19 in Serrana, of whom, five had only received the first dose of the vaccine and the sixth victim began with their symptoms two days after the second dose, which seems to indicate that the disease was contracted between the two doses of the vaccine, that is, when the person did not yet have complete immunity.

On the other hand, the researchers revealed two other consequences of the vaccination program, the first being that by decreasing the circulation of the virus in fully vaccinated people over 18 years of age, the cases in those under 18 years of age also decreased.

The second is that, being protected, the 10,000 vaccinated workers who commuted daily to Ribeirão Preto did not bring the virus to Serrana, thanks to the formation of what the researchers called an “immune belt” around the city.

The domino effect of the covid-19 vaccine

Another important finding is that due to the particular design of the study, which divided the population into four sectors, it was observed that the impact of the vaccine to reduce illness and death in one sector was only being repeated in another sector of the city. 75% vaccination coverage was achieved, thus demonstrating the concept of group or herd protection.

Finally, the value of this unique study is that a vaccine such as CoronaVac, which had been widely discussed as having an efficacy of only 51% in preventing the disease in a previous study in Brazil and 67% in Chile and Indonesia, has shown which is capable of reducing the most feared consequence of the disease, the death of an infected person.

The funny thing is that the Brazilian study, which had shown an efficacy of 51% in preventing the disease, had also shown an efficacy of 100% in preventing death. Similarly, the Chilean study, which had shown an efficacy of 67% in preventing disease, had shown an efficacy of 80% in preventing death.

However, both numbers, 100% and 80%, were buried in the minds of people, who only looked at 51% and 67%, so they considered the vaccine to be of lower quality.

In addition to the immense value of demonstrating that herd immunity is very important, this study shows us that when it comes to vaccines, more important than efficacy in preventing disease is preventing the death of the infected person.

