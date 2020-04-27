On several occasions the actress has openly shared how difficult their relationship has been since he left home when she was just a child.

American actress Jennifer Aniston finally forgave his father, John Aniston, after several years of having a “complicated” relationship with him, due to supposed abandonment of the actor during the childhood of his daughter.

A source close to the father of the 51-year-old artist, revealed to the British newspaper The Mail on Sunday, that they have already reconciled, Jennifer has reflected during this quarantine imposed by the global pandemic.

“She already forgave her dad for leaving a long time ago, however, their relationship has always had ups and downs “, The source confessed, who remained anonymous.

John is a veteran actor, and is known in the United States for playing Victor Kiriakis in the hit soap opera Days of Our Lives, a role that has given life since 1985.

“Jennifer didn’t speak to her for years, but since the coronavirus crisis, she has been talking to him on the phone almost every day, and not just brief conversations.

“It is as if Jennifer had realized that life is very short and she wants her relationship with John to be the best possible and he is delighted that they have been reconciled, “said the informant.

The histrion married Nancy Dow in 1965, and they both had Jennifer in February 1969. The actress from Friends has always been very open in talking about her relationship with her father.

Some years ago, recalled in an interview that John “disappeared” when she returned from a friend’s house when I was just a girl.

“My father was never good at communicating … But he did what he could, explained to me what happened and apologized, and that was enough for me. We made peace.

“There are still things that are painful for me, but I am an adult. I can no longer blame my parents for what happened to me ”, was the response the actress gave to The Mail, the publication said.

Jennifer also spent several years fighting with her mother Nancy, after she wrote a book where she revealed several secrets of her daughter, just when Aniston was at the climax of his fame with Friends.

Fortunately both reconciled before Nancy’s death in 2016, at 79 years old.

.