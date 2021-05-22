Thanks to his family Diego Boneta keeps his feet on the ground, despite the success with “Luis Miguel, La Serie”

Diego Boneta is enjoying the success he has gained by starring in “Luis Miguel, The Series” (Univision) and shares that he keeps his feet on the ground thanks to his family.

“It has been almost 20 years that I have been doing this, so that this is happening is something that fills me with happiness and gratitude. I try to encourage as much as possible so that I can enjoy it more. I am very close to my family, I have a family life that for me is very important and that is something that lands me a lot, which is something very real unlike this race ”.

The Mexican actor premieres the film this Friday “New Order”, under the direction of Michel Franco. This feature film won the Silver Lion at the Venice Film Festival.

“That Michel (Franco) only shoots sequence shots, that is, it is a shot that does not cut; So it was like doing filmed theater because there were no cuts, there was no closed shot to which I could cut if something didn’t go well, it was a perfect choreography. And I loved it because it has absolutely nothing to do with any other project I’ve done, especially Luis Miguel ”.

Diego will soon begin filming the remake of “El Padre de la Novia”, where he will share credits with Andy García and Gloria Estefan, for which he expresses feeling proud to be part of the Latinos who are present in Hollywood productions.

“Carrying the name of Mexico up high to show Mexicans and the world that we can do it anywhere,” said the actor, who also added: “There is nothing that gives me more pride than being Mexican, there is nothing that makes me give more happiness than seeing that finally being Latino in Hollywood is already a plus. And I love the fact that there are more and more Mexicans and more Latinos in Hollywood, because they are realizing the importance and talent that there is in Latin America ”.

