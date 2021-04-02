Thanks to concept art, we may already know who played Green Lantern in the Snyder Cut – Tomatazos

One of the great mysteries that have surrounded Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% is the fact that a human Green Lantern would not have come out. In the film we could see two aliens that are part of that group of space heroes, Yalan Gur, who in fact also appeared in the Whedon version, and Kilowog. This iconic Green Lantern, or rather his corpse, appeared in Cyborg’s vision of a future in which Superman is controlled by Darkseid and together they conquer Earth.

The appearance of both emerald characters made many wonder why one did not appear in the version that recently premiered on HBO Max. You have to remember that the reason Warner didn’t allow Zack Snyder to include John Stewart is because the studio has plans for him to co-star. Green Lantern Corps along with Hal Jordan. The director later revealed that he did record a scene with that character, but the studio did not allow him to include it in the film.

The studio had told me that I am not allowed to film anything. He told me that he couldn’t record anything of any kind. During production [de la Liga de la Justicia de Zack Snyder] it was one thing they insisted on. And I recorded things anyway, of course, in my yard. One of the things I recorded there was the Green Lantern scene. They asked me, when they saw the movie and realized that I had put [a Linterna Verde], to remove it. So I told them that I was going to quit if they tried to remove it. But I felt bad. The truth is that I did not want the fans not to have his film just because of the position I was thinking of taking. The Green Lantern was John Stewart. And that was also part of the matter. I didn’t want to remove a person of color from the movie. I wasn’t going to do it, but I felt like it was nice to have Harry Lennix playing Martian Manhunter at the end.

It is precisely in the scene in which this alien reveals himself to Batman that Stewart was also going to appear. The studio made me choose between the two characters.

One of the collaborators of Zack snyder It is Jay Oliva who owns the Lex + Otis animation studio. The first of April, Jojo aguilar, creative director of that studio revealed concept art that he made of four characters from the film and appreciated having been able to work with Snyder. We did see three of those characters in the Snyder Cut: Granny Goodness, Martian Manhunter, and the Joker. The design of the first two is just how we saw it in the movie, the Batman villain not so much, but it is understood because adding Jared Leto is something that was done at the end. The fourth character is John Stewart. Thanks to this drawing we can get an idea of ​​how it would have looked in the movie. Here you can see the drawings:

Working with Zack Snyder was the best experience of my career. I have worked a long time and by far he is the most professional, personable and cool person. Thanks Jay Oliva for introducing me.

A fan seemed to recognize the theater actor in that drawing Wayne T. Carr and shared a photo of him with Ray Fisher:

Based on the concept art of Zack Snyder’s Justice LeagueIt seems to me that the role of Green Lantern John Stewart was Wayne T. Carr. This means that he would have made his film debut as Green Lantern if Warner hadn’t told him to cut him out of the movie.

Here he is with Ray Fisher.

I imagine that everyone must be wondering the following: Who is that and what does he do with Ray fisher? He is a stage actor who has participated in the staging of several Shakespeare plays. There is also the answer to where you know Fisher from. In 2013 both participated in the Oregon Shakespeare Festival, although in different works. Do not forget that the Cyborg actor first devoted himself to the theater before making the leap to the big screen.

