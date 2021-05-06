Thanks to BMW, two decades have passed since the resurrection of Mini

The mini story It is one of the most curious that the automobile sector has “given birth”. Its birth in 1959 by the great Alec Issigonis was a turning point for the mobility of Great Britain and half the world. In addition, it was a model that gave many joys to the British Motor Corporation (BMC) and its successors until the year 2000. It was then that BMW made a masterful move, as he got rid of the English group and stayed with it.

Since then the life of the British firm has been very different. Mini’s resurrection took place a year later, at which time the R50 generation was presented in society. From then on, the public began to see her with different eyes, especially because came to be considered as a premium firm. And so it has been until today that, without realizing it, two decades have passed since that fact. We tell you the key moments …

The first Mini R50 of this era was born on April 26, 2001

For those who don’t know yet The first Mini of the new era was born on April 26, 2001. Specifically, it came off the assembly line that the firm has in the Oxford factory. However, for such an event to occur, another plant had to start its activity earlier. To be more exact, it was the one they have in Swindon, since it is in charge of manufacturing the parts and panels that made up its attractive and recognizable body.

Since then Mini has manufactured more than 5 million units in Great Britain. Today the Oxford plant assembles, using the same production line, the 3 and 5 door bodies as well as the Clubman. The one hundred percent electric Cooper SE is another of the products that also come out of this center. The only model that, for now, does not have a British passport is the Countryman that until the new iteration arrives it is manufactured in Austria.

Related article:

The MINI John Cooper Works range is also updated

Today more than 4,500 employees work between Mini’s centers in Oxford and Swindon. Thanks to them, the production rate is about a thousand units in one day. That is, every 67 seconds a vehicle leaves the assembly line in the direction of the brand’s sales network. But this is only the beginning of a new era in the brand, because in the early 2030s Mini will be an electric brand.

Be that as it may, Mini is alive thanks to BMW And while we disagree on how she behaved with MG Rover, we can only congratulate her.

Source – Mini