The literal show of appreciation was placed by artist Scott LoBaido outside of what has become the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak at Elmhurst Hospital in Queens, New York.

EFE –

NY, USA – When the artist Scott LoBaido installed his work “Thank you“in front of the main door of the elmhurst hospital, in one of the neighborhoods most affected by COVID-19 in NYTo thank the medical staff for their dedication, they could not imagine that their work would also become a altar improvised for the victims of the pandemic.

Photos of lives stolen by the virus such as those of Nicolás Abreu or Nora Mera, artificial candles on removable tables, the image of a Christ, blue ribbons, an Our Father written in Spanish or a short obituary (“She was the best mother in the whole world “) accompany the messages of encouragement and gratitude written spontaneously by the residents of the epicenter of the COVID-19.

Eight large capital letters -T H A N K Y O U- hospital green are tied to the fence of a small park with children’s games, which remains closed as a measure to prevent the spread of the pandemic, which only in NY more than 18,000 people have been killed.

An ambulance passes and around the corner, the tent erected on the side of the hospital center to do the tests COVID-19 continues to receive people, who wait their turn keeping a much greater distance than the two meters recommended by the authorities.

Most of the few people who roam the streets of the punished Queens neighborhood have masks covered their mouths and noses.

Tragedy has struck its people, as in the neighboring areas of Corona and Jackson Heights, the eye of the hurricane of the COVID-19 in the United States, working-class, immigrant and densely populated neighborhoods, despite the fact that most of the buildings are few stories.

“We are one”, “I love you all”, “You are heroes and angels”, “Thank you for saving us” are some of the impromptu hand-painted messages about the letters of thanks and which are mainly written in English, but also in Spanish and some in Tibetan.

THE STRENGTH OF TWO WORDS

Its author, LoBaido, tells Efe that he has always liked “giving people a place to go, a place to see something, to reflect”; such as the 24 empty chairs that he installed after Hurricane Sandy in 2012 in honor of the 24 inhabitants of the district where he lives – Staten Island – who died from the storm.

On this occasion, he says, he wanted to pay tribute to hospital workers and began to think about how to do it.

First he thought about making a sculpture of a nurse and standing it in front of the hospital, but then he reflected: “It doesn’t have to be a sculpture, it doesn’t have to be a painting. The two most important words in the world, in this Now, these are two words and I said to myself, I’m going to make a giant ‘Thank you’, well, nothing, no art, no paintings, no sculptures, Thank you and it has become something so strong, because it is very big ” .



“It is as simple as this, it is one of my strongest works of my entire art career. It is good because I put the motif, the stage, I set the stage for people to say: ‘Oh, let me say thank you, let me put a picture of the dead uncle. ‘Who are these people who are helping (…) and say:’ thanks for saving our lives’ You know, it’s good, it’s fantastic, “he adds.

THE WORK OF A “PATRIOT ARTIST”

“Thank you“It is the fourth installation that the New York artist Scott LoBaido It has created since the coronavirus crisis erupted and hopes to install more in the coming weeks in other hospitals in the city.

The first three were placed in health centers near his home, but when he learned that the elmhurst hospital He was being the most affected by the disease, he did not hesitate to plant his work of thanks before his door so that all his workers could see it, without even asking permission.

He describes himself as a “patriotic artist” and his car, painted as if it were wrapped by a flag of the United States and with a huge deer antler installed on the roof and a smaller one on the hood, serves as a cover letter.

“It has become a altar and I am proud, “says an excited Lobaido along with his work, who visits for the first time since he installed it in early April to check its condition and see closely the images that have been sent to him and that he has seen spread on social networks .

With his jeans full of paint drips from a large “epic” canvas he is working on, and while still moving and gesturing with his arms, he explains that in his other three works no one has drawn anything, that this is an exception and he is delighted.

“About two weeks ago we had a big storm and (the work broke) and someone repaired it, because they have become something, you know? They go in and out of the hospital every day, and it is simplicity that has done it Just two words and people write on it and write on paper, that’s good, “says the artist, who in 2008 painted murals across the country of the American flag.

But in this work there are no standards because, according to him, “patriotism is not waving a flag or painting the largest flag. Patriotism is doing something for your community.”

A man slowly crosses in front of the big letters, picks up the windswept candles and places them again on one of the folding tables that are now an inseparable part of it. altar to thank the sacrifice of the living and remember the dead. EFE