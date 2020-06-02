Morelia, Michoacán.- Through a video, Aldo Rocha thanked and remembered his best moments with Monarchs Morelia, ensuring that the team will never disappear, because it will always be in the fans.

In the video, Aldo Rocha noted that he will never forget when he first put on Morelia’s shirt, when he was the team captain for the first time, ensuring that the road was not easy, but they always sought to take the team to the place where it deserved to be: at the top.

Monarcas Morelia will never disappear, because she will always live in every fan, in every home, on every street in this magical state, ”said Aldo Rocha.

Rocha also thanked technical bodies, managers, administrative staff, props, doctors, masseurs, physiologists, nutritionists, cooks, gardeners, as well as the people who made the club great.

Thanks to this beautiful hobby, who from the first day made me feel their love, their support and their support. Thank you, Morelia, for teaching me that the greatness of a club is not determined by the titles, ”said Rocha.

Aldo Rocha arrived in Monarcas in 2017, after passing through León.

For a few days I wrote these words, but I decided to hold on and keep hope alive. Today sadly there is no going back and with much love to all my people in Morelia I say THANK YOU, THANK YOU for your unconditional support, they will always be in my heart !! pic.twitter.com/vrTAwhrdQy – Aldo Rocha (@ Rocha29Aldo)

June 2, 2020

They also thank ‘Shaggy’ Martínez and other players

Also, who said goodbye was José ‘Shaggy’ Martínez, who thanked Monarcas for having been part of the history of the club, assuring that it was a privilege and honor to have arrived.

Without a doubt, the best hobby I have ever had. I leave with tears in my eyes, but with a huge memory in my heart. God bless you, they will always be my most beautiful memory ”, he wrote.

Another player who said goodbye and was grateful was Sebastian Vegas, who explained that he will take a bit of the fans who made him believe, thanking them for the time and affection, ensuring that they will be in his heart and will always be with him, wherever he goes.

Angel ‘Quick’ Mendoza He also thanked Monarcas for being part of the club.

Clausura 2020 was the last tournament of Monarcas Morelia in Liga Mx, since the franchise will move to Mazatlán.

