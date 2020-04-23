The young representative recalled her mother’s sacrifice so that she could study

“Thanks for being so high”, with those words, the Mexican actress Yalitza Aparicio supported the career and work of the young Democratic representative, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The Oaxacan woman nominated for the Oscar for best actress praised the New Yorker, with whom she met in late February.

Thank you for having reached such a high and continue defending the rights of those most in need. This is just beginning, keep going – Yalitza Aparicio Martínez (@YalitzaAparicio) April 23, 2020

“Thank you for having reached such a high and continue defending the rights of those most in need. This is just beginning, keep going ”he wrote on Twitter.

Ocasio-Cortez responded to comments from a conservative political analyst who questioned her origins in New York.

“My mom learned English at the age of 23 and sent two children to college cleaning bathrooms after my dad died. She raised the youngest woman to be elected to Congress. “, expressed with the security that characterizes the congresswoman of Puerto Rican origin.

You are an example to follow @aocenespanol You are right, the domestic workers contribute too much to society and even the majority do not dignify their work. You are the sign of persistence and resistance to get where you are. You have a great story. – Yalitza Aparicio Martínez (@YalitzaAparicio) April 23, 2020

Yalitza Aparicio became a figure who went beyond the sphere of entertainment, which she entered for her role as Cleo in Alfonso Cuarón’s “Rome”, and became an activist.

The Yalitza and Ocasio-Cortez coincidences they were evident when they were interviewed in Washington D.C.

“‘When fighting for the rights of domestic workers, the fight is not only for and for them, it is also fighting for their children to have a decent future‘. These inspiring words expressed by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez remained forever etched in my heart, “summarized the Mexican after their meeting.

Remember that Yalitza, a career English teacher, plays a domestic worker in the film that catapulted her to international fame.

The intense exchange of messages that gave rise to Yalitza’s support began when Ocasio-Cortez responded on the social network to indications from the Fox News presenter, Tucker Carlson.

“Take your class trash and realize that the workers you trust to eat are not” disappointments “or unworthy human beings,” Ocasio-Cortez sentenced the person identified as Pete D’Abrosca.

I’ve lost track – Am I “just a bartender” who should go back to making drinks without health insurance, or am I a secretly deceitful child of privilege because I’m an heiress of the Swanson frozen food empire OH WAIT sorry that’s Tucker Carlson. https://t.co/CNw32VwTbh – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 21, 2020

Keep reading

.