05/20/2021

On at 19:44 CEST

Daniel Guillen

The future coach of AS Roma, Jose Mourinho, He remembered Sami Khedira in his retirement with a publication on his Instagram profile: “Great guy and incredible professional ending an incredibly successful career. Thank you for everything you gave me, as a player and as a friend. All the best for your next chapter.”.

The Portuguese, who He was dismissed as Tottenham manager a few weeks ago, has published an image in which he gives instructions to the player during a match with Real Madrid, where coincided for three seasons between 2010 and 2013.

Sami Khedira was one of the most important players in the Portuguese stage in the capital. The white team tried to dethrone Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona with a pressing and reactive style of play and the German midfielder was one of the most used elements and formed a solid double pivot with Xabi Alonso.

A successful German career

Sami Khedira, despite Mourinho’s departure in 2013, He stayed two more seasons at Real Madrid, where he won the long-awaited Champions League with Carlo Ancelotti the following year.. They both did a Spanish League, a Cup and a Super Cup, but the bad results derived in the cessation of the technician.

The German also won five Scudetto and three other Coppa with Juventus, where it was practically six years. Later he signed a short contract with Hertha Berlin. He was also a momentous figure with Germany to win the World Cup in 2014..