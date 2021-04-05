Thandie Newton revealed her real name in Vogue

Thandie Newton revealed his real name in Vogue, Thandiwe Newton It’s her real name and she was called Thandie for 30 years because her first movie was misspelled. WTF?

Thandiwe Newton, pronounced Tan-di-wi, is proud to regain her real name – after 30 years of using Thandie.

The 48-year-old Westworld actress posed for British Vogue, in their May issue, with her real name on the cover, Thandiwe, calling this the rebirth of an icon.

“That is my real name. It has always been my name. I get back what is mine ”, the actress told the magazine, saying that the correct way of writing it will be used from now on in her new projects.

Newton also revealed that she is a Shona princess – a title passed to her and her children by her mother, who was the granddaughter of a Shona chief in Zimbabwe.

The name Thandiwe means “beloved” in Shona, the Bantu language of Zimbabwe. In 1991, she worked on the movie “Flirting” with Nicole Kidman, and her name was misspelled as Thandie, and she stayed that way for 30 years, she told Vogue. The funny thing is that in the movie her name was Thandiwe, but in the credits by mistake, they took the “w” off her.

For the British actress to regain her real name now that black actors are taking on bigger roles in Hollywood is perfect.

“What I’m most grateful for in our business right now is being in the company of others who really see me,” she said. “And not being complicit in the objectification of Black people as ‘others’, which happens when you are the only one.”

Love her! Thandiwe (it was hard for me to write her real name, the custom) but even if she claims it, her name is unique like her. I think she is an excellent actress and very beautiful, I always saw her so beautiful, like a princess and I was surprised to read that she is. Good For Her! Although waiting 30 years to correct it … wow! Well, it’s never too late, right?

