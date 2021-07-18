Thanasis Antetokounmpo enters the Covid-19 protocols

Thanasis Antetokounmpo has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols related to Covid-19.

The Greek Milwaukee Bucks player will not be available today to face Game 5 of the Finals against the Phoenix Suns.

It so happens that Thanasis turns 29 this Sunday, a birthday that has brought him this unexpected poisoned gift.

The presence of the oldest of the Antetokounmpo in the rotation of Mike budenholzer During the playoffs and in the Finals, currently in play has been rather testimonial, since he has had 45 minutes of play in 13 postseason games and 93 seconds of action in the third game of the Finals.

Thanasis has 79 regular season games in the NBA. He played his first 2 with Knicks in the 2015-2016 season and in the last 2 seasons he played 77 with the Bucks (20 in the past and 57 in the present).