Among many questions that tennis has been asking itself, being one of the least important, one that has been repeated with some continuity is which ‘Big3’ player will be most affected by this break. Many have come out saying Djokovic, because it is an ideal game moment to prolong his title in Australia, others have believed that age will take its toll on Roger Federer, although his injury was already going to take him away from a season season and there was no telling how he would return. That is why Thanasi Kokkinakis He believes that the Swiss has been the main beneficiary, but not only for this matter.

“He was going to take this time off and let his body rest and get strong anyway,” Kokkinakis tells the Australian press about Roger Federer. “So for him, this slows things down a bit, so it sure helps him. I don’t know how Rafa Nadal’s knees are going but I think the one who can hurt the most this break is Djokovic.”

– Also, Thanasi lists added reasons to think like that.

“The way he plays doesn’t affect his body very much. He makes it look so easy and he’s really balanced with his movement. He has the ability to cut points and play by his rules maybe a little more often than Rafa and Novak. that he can dictate how the stitches are going to develop. “

– Thanasi finally points to that place where Roger Federer best moves.

“Wimbledon is definitely your best shot at more titles, so who knows, you can’t rule it out. It’s too good and it has been for a long time. Many times in the past, when people thought it was finished, it has come back. He was number 1 in the world at 36, so if you are 36 and you are number 1 in the world … you can not doubt legends or champions like him. You just have to respect them and see what they can do. “

