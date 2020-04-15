Do you love franchises like Uncharted and The Last of Us but you only have one PC? It seems that this will cease to be a problem sooner or later. We say this since there is now a reason to believe that there is a chance that both games will hit PC.

What happens is that Amazon France published 3 new product pages in its database. The first is from The Last of Us: Part II, the next Naughty Dog game. Another of them refers to a port of Gran Turismo Sport, the latest Polyphony Digital game for PC. For its part, the second indicates that Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, a package that brings remastered versions of the first 3 installments of the saga, will arrive on PC.

You can see the product pages below:

Sony games on PC? This year will be a reality

Keep in mind that it is a fact that Sony wants to bring games to PC, although it will not do so with its entire catalog. With that in mind, it is easy to hear rumors that several company exclusives will be available on this platform.

Having said all of the above, it is important to note that Sony Interactive Entertainment has only confirmed the arrival of Horizon Zero Dawn on PC and everything else is rumors.

Also, it’s important to note that Amazon’s records could be wrong. So you shouldn’t take them as a sign that we’ll definitely be seeing Gran Turismo Sport, Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, Days Gone, and The Last of Us: Part II.

It should also be noted that there have been occasions when Amazon France has registered products that to date have not come out. For example, in 2015 the store assured that Bloodborne would be released on PC; However, that has not happened.

So, you should take this information with a grain of salt. Once Sony or a reliable source issues a statement about it, we will let you know.

And you, would you like to play these titles on PC? Tell us in the comments.

