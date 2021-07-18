than 60 Sick by Unknown Chemical in Six Flags of Texas

More than 60 people were treated Saturday after a chemical leak was reported at a Six Flags water park north of Houston.

Miami World / telemundo51

Authorities confirmed that 26 people were treated at hospitals, including a 3-year-old boy who was “in serious condition,” after the incident at the children’s pool at Six Flags Harbor Splashdown Park in Spring, Texas.

The Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office tweeted that it was investigating the source of the leak while monitoring air quality at the water park outside of Houston.

“Affected people are experiencing mild skin and / or inhalation irritation,” according to authorities. The people were subjected to a decontamination process, but the details of it are unknown.

The water park was closed for the rest of the day as a precaution.

“A small number of visitors in one section of the park reported feeling ill with respiratory irritation,” a park spokesman said.

“The safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority and the park was cleared immediately while we tried to determine a cause.”