The euphoria for The paper house It is still a month after the premiere of its fourth season and one of the last to join the trend was the Mexican singer, Thalía, who recreated, thanks to TikTok, an emblematic scene in the history of the most famous robbers in the world.

The Mexican has been very active during the coronavirus quarantine that is lived worldwide. During this time, the also actress has enjoyed time with her family, her pets and even making creative content for her social networks.

Thus, in recent days he has launched several challenges and even recreated a scene from the Spanish series on Netflix, with which he recalled one of the fights of the most remembered characters: “Nairobi ”and“ Palermo ”.

In her TikTok account, Thalía published a video with her reinterpretation of a sequence that appears in chapter two of the third season of the famous project.

In the original scene, “Stockholm ”and“ Denver ”fight for their new foray into the National Bank of Spain, until they are interrupted by their band mates.

Those most involved in the discussion are “Nairobi” and “Palermo”, Those who quarrel because the first attacks patriarchy and the second uses macho terms.

In her version, Thalía played three characters: Alba Flores, Rodrigo de la Serna and a spectator dressed in a pink silk robe.

The three roles interact and deliver the well-known dialogues, such as the one in “Palermo”: “Patriarchy, old paradigm and its multiple machisms … you know what is the true patriarchy? The one I have hanging here … “.

Or Nairobi’s response, who angrily reacts: “You are a macho, you are an asshole, you go to your room.”

The third role of Thalía only sees how the sequence unfolds, while eating from a bowl of cereal.

“That climate-friendly family interaction,” wrote Tommy Mottola’s wife. to accompany the video in a few seconds.

The singer of Amor a la mexicana published the video a few hours ago and has already obtained more than 10.5 thousand likes and 380 comments.

Thalía’s glamorless quarantine

As she usually does through her social networks, the singer Thalia He showed how he spends his quarantine days in the face of the pandemic of COVID-19.

The Mexican star not only a pillow challenge was invented with his seal but also a song to demonstrate the lack of glamor in their day to day.

Through their stories in Instagram, the singer uploaded some clips where she was seen with her hair loose without straightening and, apparently, wearing pajamas.

“I have a month in the same pants and what? I have not left my home for more than a month, the glamor I manage in flip flops and socks. I haven’t stopped eating for a month “she sang fun.

Apparently he made reference to a song by Ricky Luis called precisely “I have a month with the same pants”, although the rest of the lyrics were different.

What Thalía did see was her filter that he launched a few days ago and, in fact, took the opportunity to promote it among his followers.

“There is no glamor whatsoever except for my filter”, commented the singer, who showed a crown on her head, in the style of the concept she managed in the early 90s with her album Sees it.

But his song was not the only thing he showed. Thalía was also seen through a challenge with a pillow.