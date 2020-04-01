Thalia

Thalia She is one of the Latin singers with a huge career in the artistic world, the actress also has gained great fame after becoming an icon of Latin music. And since she is very active on social networks, there is not a day that she loses the opportunity to show her followers how good she looks at her 48 years and as proof of this we will leave you her most sensual looks.

1. Mini white set

Wearing white mini shorts and a kiss print t-shirt, the singer showed off her beautiful legs and showed how well she has maintained over time.

2. Bold transparencies

A dress of transparencies that on the side revealed the sensual figure of Thalía completely naked. A look that showed that you can be elegant and sexy at the same time and gave a fashion lesson.

3. Sexy on the beach

Wearing a lace swimsuit and a spectacular pareo, Thalía took a walk on the beach like a top model and demonstrated who’s the boss at sea.

4. Ready for the show

With this set she was ready to go on stage, the singer enchanted her followers with her shiny look that allowed her beautiful figure to be appreciated.

5. Very rebellious

With this retro look the singer showed off her curves and caused a heart attack in her followers with the tights she chose.

