Mexico, May 26 (. News) .- The Mexican singer Thalía announced on Tuesday through several animated videos that she is working on “Viva Kids Vol. 2”, the continuation of her children’s music project inspired by her children.

“Get ready for a super fun and special surprise! Very soon!”, Wrote the singer on her Instagram account along with an animation with a mermaid that plays the theme song for the soap opera “Marimar”, which she starred in 1994.

This was followed by videos with designs of the songs “I don’t remember”, in the original version of which he shares credits with the Puerto Rican singer Natti Natasha, and his version of “Who cares”.

Although there is not yet a specific date for the release, Thalía is taking advantage of the free time during the quarantine to finalize the details and her followers have received the news with enthusiasm.

In 2014, Thalía released “Viva Kids Vol. 1”, its the first album focused on children.

In CD and DVD format, the project included eleven songs among which were classic themes of popular culture aimed at children such as “Caballo de Palo” or “Las mañanitas”.

However, it is not for this reason that the singer became a trend on Twitter.

Thalía has become one of the most prominent figures of the confinement for her funny videos on social networks, the singles that she has been publishing in the process and for her extensive activity and opinions that she has transmitted about the current situation.

COVID-19. “data-reactid =” 31 “> He also gained prominence for positioning himself against the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for his attitude when the coronavirus crisis began and published a video on Instagram in which he attacked the president for invite Mexicans to go out and live a normal life despite the pandemic COVID-19.

Now, Internet users jokingly claimed that Thalía must be the person nominated by the country to participate in the creation of international health regulations, an invitation received by the Undersecretary for Prevention and Promotion of Health, Hugo López Gatell, from the Organization World Health (WHO).

“When Thalía said stay at home, López-Gatell said that AMLO was a moral force, not contagion,” wrote one user on his networks.

However, opinions are polarized and some were even annoyed at such an idea.

His latest release was the song “Shy” with the Brazilian drag queen Pabllo Vittar, with whom he gained even more fame in the South American country.

