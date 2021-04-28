Thalia tops 31 women we love 2021

We are happy with the return to social life – obviously with all possible sanitary measures, but with the highest spirits to be able to see our loved ones. The Acapulco Tennis Open is the best example of this and we bring the chronicle of the day to day.

Sasha Glatt, Carla Pilgram, Sara Kalach, Floretta Mayerson (Olga Laris.)

We celebrate that Luis Miguel, the series has already returned, and the day before its premiere we ate with Diego Boneta, his friends, parents and brothers, and his new girlfriend, Renata Notni (if Who knows, let the world know!) , with whom he first posed for our camera.

DO NOT MISS: The profiles of the 31 women we love 2021

A travel guide to visit La Paz, our favorite cookbooks, 50 questions to Yalitza Aparicio, the surprise trip to Aspen that AMLO’s daughter-in-law prepared for her husband, an interview with Manolo Cardona and much, much, much, very much more. Welcome to our May issue and, as always, infinite thanks for reading.