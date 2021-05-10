Thalía surprises Tommy Mottola with sensual dance in the street

One of the characteristics of Thalía that we love so much is her ability to enjoy life at all levels, without worrying about what others think and with her contagious spontaneity. Proof of this is the entertaining moment that the Mexican starred in the middle of the public street by surprising her husband with a spectacular dance and made it clear that she can become a sexy woman in just the blink of an eye. Tommy Mottola was in charge of documenting the moment from his car.

© @ thalia Thalía starred in a sensual dance on the street

With sportswear, headphones, a cell phone, a cap, face mask and even a soda in one of her hands, the interpreter of I don’t remember showed off a few steps that have left us fascinated. There was even a moment when the Quinceañera actress leaned on a pole next to the vehicle to do a kind of pole dance.

When Camila Sodi’s aunt realized that her improvised dance was captured and posted on social networks, she chose to take up the video on her Instagram stories with the phrase: “My paparazzi.”

Last December, the couple celebrated their 20 years of marriage and the 49-year-old star shared a snippet from the majestic ceremony that took place in 2000.

It should be noted that the singer will be part of the musical special organized by the Latin Grammy and that will take place next Sunday, May 9, as a tribute to all the women who are part of the music industry.