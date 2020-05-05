Thalía.

Thalia He has had to make this Tuesday one of the most difficult publications since he started using Instagram to announce the death of one of his biggest fans, Juan Carlos, who has died at just 36 years of age due to complications from the coronavirus.

The close relationship she maintains with her followers is well known in the entertainment world. The Mexican uses social networks to communicate with them daily and almost always echoes their occurrences, sharing the videos and montages that they send her through that platform.

Juan Carlos was one of the fans who did not miss any of his events or public appearances, as she has recalled in a video in which she has compiled some of the many photos that were taken together over more than a decade.

“Much of his life he shared with me, with my dreams and my dreams and my projects. He was always there supporting me and was part of the Thali-family. We are all in mourning, we are very moved and dismayedThalía explained in another clearly affected recording.

“This is a loss that hurts me infinitely because this boy the only thing he gave was kindness, love, well-being, tranquility and happiness.”

The artist has sent her deepest condolences to the loved ones of the deceased on her behalf and the rest of the Thali-family ‘and has also asked her followers to take care of themselves and take all possible precautions these weeks to minimize the risk of contagion.

“We love you, Juan Carlos, wherever you are, we love you“He added as a farewell.

