Thalía shares powerful message of female empowerment

Thalia she swept social networks with words of female empowerment, which were accompanied by a couple of photographs in which she shows off her spectacular silhouette. The message of the interpreter of I do not remember is given a few days after the controversy generated by the reggaeton player Arcángel, who published a macho message that caused the outrage of several figures in the world of entertainment, including Anitta , who responded bluntly. A few days after that clash on Instagram, it is now Thalía who puts ‘the cards on the table’.

Thalía said in her message that it was time to leave behind the labels and stereotypes against women

In her profile, where she has more than 17 million followers, the 49-year-old singer wrote the following, where she made it clear that it is time to put aside the labels and accusations against women. “To say that a woman has to behave in a certain way to distinguish herself and be classified as a lady is too limited a thought,” read at the beginning of her message.

“The woman is the owner and mistress of her body, intellect and power. The woman is everything in a single body, in her the universe itself is contained, full of limitless constellations. I am in favor of cutting the labels that have been hung on us for years with the scissors of freedom and respect ”.

"I'm a social media influencer and in the same way I can upload a totally provocative and sexual photo like a photo with my husband and children. One thing does not take away the other," said the artist.

“I am a lady, mother, wife, businesswoman, respected CEO of my companies and I am a singer who can also interpret love and heartbreak songs, such as songs full of sexy and provocative content,” said the artist who has been married to Tommy Mottola for a long time. over 20 years old and with whom he has two children. “My soul can at the same time interpret songs for children touching my motherly side, as my voice can sing praises of gratitude to God.”