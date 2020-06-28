Thalía sends a strong message of support to the LGBTTTI + movement | Instagram

Led by Thalía the 42nd edition of the March of the LGBTTTI + Pride was carried out virtually, due to the contingency due to the Covid-19.

To celebration, broadcast on Facebook, YouTube and Canal Once, figures such as María José, Paty Cantú, Diana Bovio, Bárbara López, OV7 and Jesse & Joy, joined the cry for diversity, freedom and protest.

Dressed in a set of colors and with a multicolour flag in the background, the former Timbiriche was in charge of starting, after 12:00, the musical part with its theme « Who cares« , mixing his video with images of previous marches.

This day is to tell those who live in fear, that you are not alone, that we are here for you, to make the community visible and remember that your struggle is still permanent, because we have not abandoned that dream of a world that embraces its diversity.

The singer performed her song « Who Cares » in celebration of support for the LGBTTTI + Pride March. Reform

Today we raise this flag to make ourselves present and force everyone to turn around and teach them that the walls they build are only in the mind, that our colors shine closer together and that love is a genderless feeling, « Thalía told the more than 7 thousand users connected at the moment.

The Mexican followed singers such as Daniela Spalla, Melissa Galindo, Matisse and Playa Limbo. And figures such as Alfonso Herrera, Regina Blandón, Manu Nna, Rogelio Suárez and Juan Manuel Torreblanca, who gave messages of support for intertwined with informational capsules from areas where improvements are still being sought, such as support for trans children and single parent families.

Hours before party, the actor Juan Ríos Cantú took the opportunity to make a statement of love, via Instagram, to his partner Pablo Mont, with whom he has been in a relationship for 12 years.

SO SAID