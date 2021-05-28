Thalía remembers her mother 10 years after her departure

The Mexican singer and actress expressed her sadness for the absence of the woman who gave her life, and thus shared it with her followers.

“Today my beautiful mother left 10 years ago. I love you always mommy,” he wrote Thalia. Among the infinity of messages and likes that the singer’s publication received, in addition to her husband’s response Tommy mottola, highlights that of his colleague Ludwika Palette.

“My mother was a month away too, my dear. I always think of you at this time,” he commented. Pallette.

For its part, Laura Zapata He also took to social media to commemorate Dona Yolanda Miranda Mange with a message.