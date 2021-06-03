Thalía remembers her mother 10 years after her departure

In order to Thalia There are very special dates on her calendar, such as May 27, 2011, the day her mother, Mrs. Yolanda Miranda Mange passed away. Ten years after his departure, that wound has not yet healed, yet he always carries it in his heart. Through her social networks, the Equivocada interpreter remembered her mother’s 10th mourning anniversary and dedicated her beautiful words full of sentiment.

© @ thaliaThalia’s mother died of a stroke

On her Instagram profile, where she has more than 17.6 million followers, the singer shared a post in which she appears with her mother and wrote: “Today my beautiful mother left 10 years ago. I love you always, mommy. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ ”. Her husband, Tommy Mottola, reacted to this emotional publication with some emojis ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🏼🙌🏼, as if to imply that he added to the sentiment of the mother of his two children.

© GettyImagesThalía and her mother were the closest

The emotional publication has more than 200 thousand reproductions and hundreds of comments by her friends in the middle of the show, as well as by fans who have expressed solidarity with her before the painful memory of the departure of her mother, to whom she was very close.

The singer’s mother died at the age of 76 in Mexico City, in the early morning of Friday, May 27, 2011, as a result of a stroke. At the time of her death, Thalía was awaiting her second child and lived in New York, along with Tommy Mottola and their eldest daughter, Sabrina, who was three years old at the time.

For the singer it was a very hard blow, as her mother was looking forward to the arrival of her second grandson by Thalía. As the singer was in an advanced state of pregnancy, she had to consult her doctors for permission to travel to her native country and fire her mother. After the permission of her doctors, the singer moved to the Aztec capital and said her last goodbye to her mother, in the company of her other sisters: Federica Sodi, Gabriela, Ernestina and Laura Zapata.

Found emotions

Almost a month after saying goodbye to her mother, on June 25, 2011, Thalía gave birth to a second child, little Matthew Alejandro. For the interpreter it was a moment of mixed feelings, since, on the one hand, she was happy with her son, but in her heart there was also a lot of pain for the recent death of her mother. In 2018 on the occasion of her son’s birthday, the singer shared an unpublished photo of the day of his birth, as well as an extensive message in which she recalled the accumulation of sensations she had that day.