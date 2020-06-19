Thalía releases new song uniting her voice with two great artists | Reform

The famous singer Thalía participated with Leslie Shaw and the Colombian Farina for the song « I’m single« , which belongs to the album of the Peruvian singer Leslie Shaw, »I am Leslie Shaw«

Along with her new album « Yo Soy Leslie Shaw », the Peruvian singer intends to make this new song a hymn of female empowerment along with two incredible and great women equally powerful, Thalía and Farina.

The song is hilarious, I love it and in the video clip the three of us came out beautiful. I think it fully reflects this feminine strength. I always exalt women in all my songs, but this is my favorite. «

This new song is undoubtedly one of the best that the singer has presented, because in addition to having the participation of great artists, talks about female power.

Because it was also adding the part of working with Thalía, which is to fulfill a dream because I admire her a lot. To have been able to do it with her and Farina, who had been teasing her before to do something together, is a dream come true, « Shaw shared in an interview.

In addition, both the singer and Farina, assure that having had the participation of Thalia gave the song and the entire project great strength that only she could put on it.

I love Thalía because I have learned to know her well. I have been fortunate that in addition to being one of my great inspirations for Latin music, it has become a companion and a great friend.

The song is already available from this 19th of June on all digital platforms, including the official music video.

It has taught me to love this (music) much more, it has an incomparable energy, it is always fighting for its dreams and it has left me that learning. She is a beautiful, talented, sweet, dreamy and demanding woman to make things go well, and when the three of us met in that video, the energy was just beautiful, « said Farina.

For the Mexican singer and actress, joining this project was a decision quite simple since it brought him the opportunity to lean between women.

Since I heard it, I said ‘this is a hit, we have to do it now, I love it’. We shot it and the video is beyond any concept and it was also produced by a woman, so it is feminine power.

In these times without a doubt the leaning between women is the most valuable and important that there is, and it was one of the things that the interpreter of « I don’t remember » loved about her most recent work.

And that’s what it is about, feeling supported and supported by other women, that is very important. Among all of us, love, respect and support each other as a guild that we are, as powerful women, strong in this, our best moment of all time, « said Thalía.