Thalía presents her three-month-old baby

The family grows! Thalia He shared with his followers that, during the past weekend, he received one more blessing in his life. The singer announced that a new member has arrived in her family circle: it is a three-month-old Doberman dog, whom she has named Franchesca. Through her Instagram account, where she has more than 17 million followers, the interpreter of Amor a la Mexicana published the most tender photos with the dog, melting the hearts of her fans, who were fascinated with the new member of the clan of the Mottola Sodi.

© @ thaliaThalía with little Franchesca

“This is the new baby, Franchesca linda. Hello, pretty Franchesca, we call her ‘Franky’ ”, Thalía is heard saying in the first video, in which she introduced her millions of fans to the ‘baby’ of the house. According to the Hills Pet portal, Dobermans are characterized by being a breed full of energy, they are loyal to their owner and are good with children if they are raised with them.

The also actress brought out her most tender side, because throughout the weekend she published the most charming videos with the dog. “Our 3-month-old baby💞💞💞💞💞 #Franchesca”, he wrote along with another video, in which he appears filling the puppy with affection and pampering, who joins the other pets that the singer has: her two dogs, a Pomeranian named Amorcita Love and a Chihuahuan named Gigi, as well as a parakeet named Pikachu.

© @ thaliaThalía with Amorcita Love and Gigi, her inseparable little dogs

Thalía was not the only one who fell in love with Franchesca’s charms, as her husband, Tommy Mottola, was also won over by the dog’s tenderness. On her Instagram profile, the interpreter shared a nice image of her husband with ‘the baby of the house’, showing that they both have deep affection for the animals.