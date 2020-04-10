Telemundo-

Thalia He shared through his Instagram a nice video to commemorate the month of the renowned Mexican actress María Félix.

In the clip the singer embodied all the artist’s style with a surprising costume and in the background she had the song “María Bonita” by Agustín Lara. Sodi wrote in her publication: “María Félix. Unique, temperamental and fascinating!”, Expressing her great admiration.

The publication of the celebrity immediately generated multiple comments and almost a million likes, “Excellent representation”; «You are identical Thalia to María Félix and you look very beautiful»; »Wow. I loved”; “Don’t stain you’re just the same”; “María Félix well represented”; were some of the reactions.

La Doña was born on April 8, 1914 and died on April 8, 2002, see the interpretation here.

