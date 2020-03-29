The interpreter of “Marimar” left many breathless by showing herself in a suggestive pose

As part of his new single “Shy” who recorded with the Brazilian drag queen singer Pabllo Vittar, the Mexican Thalia He published a video in which he goes out doing one of his yoga positions and raising his legs and opening them, at the same time that he sent messages in Portuguese about quarantine and the prevention of the coronavirus. Obviously, he also took advantage of promoting this topic.

For his part, Pabllo Vittar It is very famous in social networks around the world and is also number one in reproductions on Spotify and in VEVO reason why the alliance of both artists is simply explosive.

Thalia He used a transparent animal print suit for that video that left all his followers speechless, to the point that he has not stopped showing off this outfit from his Instagram account.

Definitely, the Mexican artist has been very aware of the current situation in regards to the public health crisis without neglecting her career, in order to give her followers some moments of distraction in the midst of so much chaos. Here we leave the video of Thalia Y Pablo Vittar “Shy” for you to enjoy this pair.

.