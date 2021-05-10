Thalía made it clear that she was not wearing underwear at the concert “Ellas y su Música”



Thalía made it clear that she was not wearing underwear when wearing a see-through dress. He showed part of his torso during the concert “Ellas y su Música” broadcast by Univision.

Photo: REUTERS / Steve Marcus. / Getty Images

The Mexican singer Thalia debuted as a presenter at the concert broadcast on the television network Univision and what he did Latin Grammy called “They and their Music“. There they celebrated great women artists and Latinas within the record industry within the framework of celebrating the Mother’s Day. Thalía was one of them, who wore a dress that made it clear that she was not wearing underwear. He put on a red see-through suit, exposing most of his torso. Without a doubt, the temperature of social networks rose.

Thalía’s sensual dress showed the singer’s great body at 49 years old. Social media exploded when she came out with the first outfit and, as the minutes passed and with the changes of locker room, his fans were rampant in compliments and compliments for the interpreter of “Maria from the neighborhood“.

But the peak moment of the mexican artist It was when he appeared on stage to interpret a medley of his big hits musicals with a bodysuit and knee-high boots, which further evidenced her spectacular beauty. It is clear that the sister of Laura Zapata It has become much more beautiful over the years.

Just now, Thalia just took a new theme music called “Mojito” from his most recent album “DeAmorphosis“. the concept of the theme has revolved around the typical Cuban drink and the image has a lot of color and brightness. Already the subject is conquering digital platforms. Her work team waited for her in the dressing room assigned to the singer with mojitos in hand to celebrate the release of his new single.

Camilo, Prince Royce and Víctor Manuel served as knights of honor to present to the maximum exponents of the Latin music. And the singers Alejandra Guzmán, La India, Yuri, Olga Tañón, Vikki Carr, Gloria Estefan, Becky G, Mon Laferte and many more gave the best of their art on stage.

However, Thalía showed why she is an artist who has achieved success after success not only as a singer but also as an actress. Rarely, the wife of Tommy mottola does not stick a project and what is better, it lasts over time. Not surprisingly, it still remains one of the favorites among Hispanics.

Keep reading:

Jill Biden sent a powerful message to Latin artists during the concert “Ellas y su Música”

Chiquis Rivera exploited the stage of the concert “Ellas y su Música” with her incredible presentation and sensuality