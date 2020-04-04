Thalía looks very bad in Tiktok, Internet users are concerned | Instagram

The Mexican Thalía has her followers worried after observing the terrible appearance with which she was seen in Tiktok.

The singer appeared in a video in which he can be seen in pants, with a paper on his nose, all disheveled and an aspect of a person really sick.

Fortunately, all this was a characterization on the part of the singer to later impress her followers with an appearance of a whole diva.

It may interest you: Video Thalía reveals the secrets of her mind

That was the way in which Thalía shared her transformation video that has become so much a trend on social networks, a very original one.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

The singer shared the images with a motivational message, highlighting that everyone should be the one to cheer up and lift himself up.

Read also: Photo Thalía is very hugged and shows off her leg

Never forget that your top cheerleader IS YOU! , he wrote.

The famous wife of Tommy Mottola usually shares this type of enjoyable content so that his followers enjoy it more, mainly in these moments when everyone stays at home.

.