Thalía is ‘Warrior’; The singer sends a message to Santos Laguna prior to the final vs Cruz Azul

Thalia, The beautiful Mexican singer and actress, joined J Balvin, Yandel and Ricardo Montaner to wish Santos Laguna luck in the first leg of the Liga MX 2021 Guardians final.

In social networks, Santos Laguna boasted the messages prior to the match at TSM where the 4 celebrities wished the whole of La Laguna success.

“Beautiful, good luck. We go with everything to win.” Thalia said in the video.

Dear friends of Santos Laguna, pa’lante, you are going very far and you are a tremendous team, I send you my love and blessings. Success and winning. “Was Ricardo Montaner’s message.

“Eat them alive.” Yandel said, while J Balvin also sent him his blessings.

The first leg will be this Thursday at 9:00 PM Central Mexico time and will take place in the Santos Modelo Territory, better known as TSM.

