Thalia ignites social networks dressed in fur | Instagram

The beautiful Mexican singer and actress Thalia, turned on on fire social media with a Photography completely hot with the Brazilian drag queen and singer-songwriter Pabllo Vittar that belongs to your new single.

The singer and Pabllo recently released a New single Y music video “Shy“, which was recorded in New York City and directed by Gustavo Camacho.

Thalia in recent days has shared various publications regarding his music video and without a doubt in each one he looks sensational.

The music video for this song is very sensual. It comes with many choreographies and divine costumes. I am sure it will inspire women to feel sexy and empowered about their sexuality, “Thalía said of her video.

In three publications Thalía shows on fire, something that left breathless to more than one of his followers, wearing a black outfit with red details and a jacket leather and surrounded by fire.

To dance from home! Here you do not come to be timidaaaaaaaaa! Did you hear it today? “He wrote in one of the posts.

As expected, the publications have had an impressive reach, each one having more than 100 thousand likes.

The new song “Shy” is the single that will promote the new album by Pablo Vittar, 111, which will be released soon worldwide.

Something that also surprised their more than 15 million followers was the tremendous similar he has with Jennifer López.

You look like Jennifer López (JLo) in this photo. Beautiful ”, was one of the comments.

Pabllo Vittar, nominated for the Latin Grammy and named in 2020 by Time magazine as a “Leader of the Next Generation“

This project was definitely something quite welcome for him, since Thalía is one of the women mexican most loved in the country, her personality, her charisma and her beauty.

.