Thalía presented her album “Viva Kids 2″ through a live video on social networks, in which she confessed that she brought forward the release of the material in which she worked with the help of her children because of the confinement and explained how the process of finish an album on their own.

“We were writing the album to release it at the time of the wise men, but being locked in quarantine we finished it and we are happy to give them this fun in these strange moments,” said the singer while speaking with youtuber La Bala from the account of Nickelodeon’s Instagram.

With “super fun” songs, the interpreter of “Amor a la mexicana” was inspired by events her children had gone through and assured that even her 12-year-old daughter Sabrina “was a co-author”, because unlike the first volume of “Viva Kids”, made up of well-known children’s songs, is full of unpublished songs.

“In ‘Tooth’ my daughter inspired me because I was very afraid that a tooth would fall out, I thought that going to school (toothless) would be the worst thing on the planet and her voice comes out when I was little, I took it up again”, assured the singer.

While her 8-year-old son Mateo inspired her to compose “The Vaccine,” as she explained, one of the biggest fears he has is that of injections.

Thalía also shared that one of the greatest merits she has experienced during confinement was having to learn to use the studio on her own with the help of her remote audio engineers.

“I have discovered that I do not depend on anything or anyone, now I feel like a ‘super woman’ (superwoman),” she said.

In addition “Viva Kids 2” has animated children’s videos for each of the songs and the cover shows the message “Not suitable for adults”.

In 2014, Thalía released “Viva Kids Vol. 1″, its the first album focused on children.

In CD and DVD format, the project included eleven songs among which were classic themes of popular culture aimed at children such as “Caballo de Palo” or “Las mañanitas”.