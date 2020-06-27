The presence of the COVID-19 coronavirus caused this year the 42nd LGBT march to take place virtually from the main social networks of various groups in the country. The broadcast started at 12:00 noon and will continue throughout this Saturday until 22:00, at which time various interview and musical activities will be carried out via streaming.

The event was in charge of Ophelia Pastrana and Genaro Lozano.

“This year the march goes digital with us, we will flood the networks with information, music and awareness. Actively participate by entering www.elorgullopermanece.com and use the hashtag #ElOrgulloPermanece« Was the message that the organizers of the virtual » march « published on the YouTube channel.

(Photo: Screenshot)

Geraldina González de la Vega, president of the Council to Prevent and Eliminate Discrimination in Mexico City (COPRED), recognized that in the capital of the country there are several issues to discuss, such as the change of acts for trans childhoods or recognizing the diversity of families.

The head of government, from the country’s capital, also sent a message to members of the gay community: « The recognition of sexual diversity and equal treatment characterizes and enriches us. »

The official promised to advance and strengthen the rights of lesbian-maternal families, behind and within diverse families.

« Congratulations to all, to all and to all, let us continue to advance in our city of rights, » he concluded.

(Photo: Screenshot)

The Mexican singer Thalía was in charge of giving the flag for this great virtual event and he dedicated some emotional words about the need to build a diverse society.

“This day is to tell those who live in fear and those who choose to live in the shade that you are not alone, we are here for you; but also to demand a responsible society that guarantee pathways for the integration of all, for that we are here, in this virtual march, to make the LGBTI + community visible, to remember that their struggle is permanent ”, mentioned.

(Photo: Screenshot)

On the official page of the event the mechanics that will be carried out to have a great presence on social networks are explained: « You must be aware of our social networks so that When the official flag happens, record yourself and upload your video to Instagram Stories or TikTok using the Hashtag #ElOrgulloPermanece and tagging us marching from left to right of the screen«

Among the artists who will be present OV7, Pepe y Teo, La Supermana, Mentidragas, Daniela Spalla, Maca Carriedo, Regina Blandón, Christian Chavez, Lady tacos de canasta, Torreblanca, among other artists who have publicly supported the LGBTTTI community.

