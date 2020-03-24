Your browser does not support iframes.

Thalia exploded against the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, after a video was released in which the president gives his recommendations in the face of the global pandemic that has affected thousands of people around the world.

“Don’t stop dating. We are still in the first phase. I’m going to tell you when they don’t come out. But if you can do it and you have the economic possibility, keep taking the family to eat at restaurants, ”are the words that the politician speaks in the controversial clip.

The singer used her Instagram profile to express her annoyance at the measures that her native country is taking against the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“After watching that video that contradicts everything we are doing around the world, I felt I had to leave this message for them,” he wrote in the description of his post.

The wife of Tommy Mottola She made it clear that she has always preferred not to comment on political issues, but the president’s words made her express her disagreement.

“I have always stayed out of politics, but this goes beyond common sense at these crucial moments for my beloved country,” he wrote.

“No my love, it is not good to gather, it is not good to go out. Health professionals have constantly indicated to us that we have to be alone, ”he said at the beginning of his video.

Thalía explained to her more than 15 million followers why it is very important that everyone stay at home. “We don’t know if we are infected, so we can continue to spread the virus without even knowing it,” he said.

Remember, it can take up to 14 days to develop symptoms, but there are also people who are infected and will not develop visible symptoms, “he added.

The interpreter of “Amor a la mexicana” is really concerned about the most vulnerable community. “People with a compromised immune system, the elderly, pregnant women, babies, everyone in general are put at risk,” he shared.

Thalía insisted that in the face of this pandemic, it is best to abide by the recommendations of the expert authorities.

“It can’t be that after listening to the experts’ instructions, seeing all the ripple effect that is happening on the planet, and then there are people who don’t understand it and don’t take it seriously.”

He also urged Mexicans to join forces in these difficult times. “Let’s join forces to keep our families, friends and community healthy. We cannot allow this coronavirus to continue spreading and wreak further havoc. Stop and stay home! ”Concluded his message.

The publication of the also actress already exceeds one million reproductions and has thousands of comments that support her position on this delicate health situation.

Ninel Conde, Gloria Trevi, Barbara de Regil, Mauricio Ochmann Y Giselle Blondet were some of the celebrities who commented on Thalía’s post and shared their opinion.

Thalía is not the only celebrity who has raised her voice due to the lack of actions by the Mexican government to deal with the virus.

Some days ago, Alfonso Herrera, David Zepeda, Carlos Rivera Y Sebastián Rulli They used social networks to express their opinion on this health problem.

