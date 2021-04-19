Thalía debuts as presenter with Latin Grammy



Thalia.

Photo: Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Thalia debuts as a presenter with the Latin Grammy. Yes, the music academy will make an unprecedented award called: ‘Latin Grammy Celebrates Them and Their Music’, which will air on Sunday, May 9, Mother’s Day, at 8/7 PM Central on Univision.

In a exclusive interview with Karla Martínez, Thalis herself confirmed that she will be the host of such a special award, in which several of his colleagues will participate such as, Ednita Nazario, Chiquis Rovera, Gloria Estefan, La India, Aida Cuevas, Sofía Reyes, Kany García and even Alejandra Guzmánwho as we know is in the middle of a dispute, even legal, with his daughter Frida Sofía.

“It is a great celebration for all the women in the industry, those who have made the way for the new generations that come with everything… Latin Grammy celebrates them, and their music and they invited me to be the host“Thalía began telling Karla via zoom.

This Latin Grammy special, in conjunction with Univision, comes at a time in history where women are making themselves heard in the world, and the academy seems not to want to be left out of this, above all, because as in many of the areas, music has also been a male-run industry, where female singers have not always had so much space like the masculine ones.

“I think that in general it is a time for women and for all to raise their voices, because there are already platforms that allow us to do it, one on social networks has their microphones, their cameras to raise awareness and create a support network, and strength ”, Thalis explained in ‘Despierta América’.

Is that as Karla stressed, the singer and businesswoman has managed to maintain constant communication with her followers through her social networks, something that he assures has helped him to show even more who he is.

Beyond the awards and her debut as a presenter, Karla and Thalía talked about their role as mother, especially Sabrina, his eldest daughter, who is already going through the difficult ordeal of adolescence.

“You do not know how to be a mother, there is no guide, but you do your best, try not to repeat the patterns that hurt you or made you suffer.… Sabrina is a spectacular person, I have learned so much from Sabrina, she improves me“, He confessed.

‘Latin Grammy Celebra Ellas y su Música’, is an unpublished special that seeks to celebrate women in the music industry, and their contribution to this world that has been dominated by men for years.

LOOK HERE PART OF KARLA MARTÍNEZ’S INTERVIEW WITH THALÍA: