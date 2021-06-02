Thalía debuts as a composer on her new album DesAMORfosis – El Sol de México

After a 31-year career as a soloist, the Mexican composer Thalía for the first time records a musical production of 14 songs that under the title of DesAMORfosis, brings together “lyrics that speak of my sentimental life,” she declares about the production. “In Mexico it ranks number one in sales of physical discs, ”he adds.

During the broadcast of the news program Al Aire with Paola Rojas on the national network, Thalía spoke about her album in Latin pop sound, reggaeton and bachata, which contains seven collaborations between soloists, duets and bands.

On January 24, 2020, the first cut Ya tú me acquaintances with Mau and Ricky was digitally released, passing through La luz with Myke Towers; Tic Toc with Faina and Sofía Reyes and is currently going solo with Mojito.

“DesAMORphosis, is a really fascinating album. It is very personal from beginning to end, each song really tells a personal experience, I have never done it like this from beginning to end, that all my songs talk about my love life and the collaborations are on fire ”, he says through his connection by zoom into the Televisa Chapultepec studio.

Thalía showed herself with a lightly made-up face and long straight hair. From the moment he enters the picture, he sends blessings: “Many blessings, a lot of good energy, we will continue to get up with strength; with music, with a good attitude, all together supporting us ”, he expresses.

The program premiered the video for Mojito, his fourth single that is part of the album DesAMORfosis. “I am excited to be here, a kiss to all my people from my beloved Mexico because nothing, to be able to greet them, positivism, joy in life; and just releasing my studio album 17 “, he said by way of introduction.

And, remembering that in Mexico, in the United States, as in the rest of the world, the pandemic due to Covid-19 continues, she thanks through Mexican television for the fact that she and her whole family are well:

“Amen… the key word is gratitude for being here for our health, because God is generous, because God is great, because he allows us to move on and in all this time I had that magic and that fortune of being able to compose and prepare this album. DesAMORphosis is a word made up of heartbreak, love and change ”.

Of the seven collaborations on the album, he affirms that the song Tu boca con la Banda MS, “is burning.” It also includes songs like You are mine, Bad and good, I did not see you with Maffio, Secret, Canceled, Barrio and Let’s start.