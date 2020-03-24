Thalía criticizes AMLO and the networks destroy her | Instagram

The beautiful singer, actress and businesswoman Thalía shared a video on her account Twitter where are you criticizing the president of Mexico for the indications that she has given so far but in turn she also became the object of criticism by Internet users.

For Thalía it is important that society is guarded and protected according to the indications given by other countries that are in the same situation.

However, it seems that the President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador has been ignoring the recommendations of the World Health Organization.

It may interest you: Netflix increases content viewing due to coronavirus

For this reason, it seems that the interpreter of “Mexican love” she is outraged and upset.

“It is not good to gather, it is not good to leave in groups, it is not good to leave! Health professionals have constantly indicated to us that we should not leave,” said Thalía.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

In Mexico, a official quarantine Despite the fact that several sectors of the industry have declared it to protect their workers, there is another group that has not done so, so many Mexicans must go out to work.

This is why Thalia several Internet users have criticized her, because there is a need to go out to work not for pleasure, since there are many families who they live up to date with their salary and it is essential to have to attend their jobs in order to feed themselves and thus continue surviving.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

“For Thalia it is easy not to work, she has wool to never go out if she wanted to, but she DOES NOT understand that many Mexicans work daily and if one day they do not go out to sell, that day they might NOT eat!”, Comments from @Jucanoticias on Twitter .

There are also other opinions that considerably support the beautiful singer, however it is difficult for the opinions to coincide, hopefully the people who must attend her work are careful and I hope they don’t catch it.

Read also: Sergio Mayer destroys AMLO due to the coronavirus and the situation in the country

I saw in trends many offenses towards Thalia, I already discovered the reason

Thalia is a very talented woman, who has earned her social and economic position, she did not give her anything if she tried hard, stop MAMAR CHAIROS, stop being envious and get to work https://t.co / PP4f5Aqvy3

– J́j́ Sᴏʟɪ́sʜᴇʀ (@jjsolisher)

March 24, 2020













.