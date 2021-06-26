Thalía celebrates her youngest son’s birthday with unpublished photos

Thalia is celebrating, because his youngest son, Matthew Alexander, turns 10. For the singer this date is so special, that on her social networks she dedicated a nice birthday greeting to her, in addition to revealing unpublished images of the celebrant in his first years of life. The Arrasando interpreter also gave a glimpse of the intimate celebration for her son, who was accompanied on his special day by his parents, as well as his older sister, Sabrina Sakäe, 13 years old.

© @ thaliaThalía and her youngest son, Matthew Alejandro

On her Instagram profile, where she has more than 17 million followers, the singer shared an unpublished photos of Matthew, who is the result of her marriage to Tommy Mottola. The photos caught the attention of her fans as Thalía published some unpublished photos of when Matthew was little.

© @ thalia These are the tender photos that Thalía published of her son

“Today this beautiful being turns 10 years old! But I will continue to see it like this, like in these photos … my baby! I love you so much Matthew Alejandro. You fill my life with meaning and inspire me to be a better person every day. May God bless you today and always, my son of my heart. Happy birthday my Matt. 🎂🥳🎉🥰 ”.

The 49-year-old singer shared with her fans that the theme of her son’s party was video games, as he is a great fan. Lili Estefan, who is Thalía’s best friend, sent her good birthday wishes to the celebrant: “What a handsome nephew I have !! Happy birthday, Matt ”, wrote the presenter of El Gordo y la Flaca below the birthday post.

Her son’s birthday is a few weeks after the singer’s mother turned 10 years old. On more than one occasion, Thalía has revealed the hard blow that losing her mother, Mrs. Yolanda Miranda Mange.

Thalía’s mother died at the age of 76 in Mexico City, in the early morning of Friday, May 27, 2011, as a result of a stroke. At the time of her death, the artist was expecting her second child and lived in New York, along with Tommy Mottola and their eldest daughter, Sabrina, who was three years old at the time.

© @ thaliaThalía with her little Matthew a few hours after he was born