Thalía boasts a great body with a collection of colorful swimsuits at almost 50

Thalia He has become one of the most successful celebrities and singers in Mexico in recent years and despite reaping great successes, he does not stop working on his new project, so he is already promoting his new album

Not only has she become a celebrity on stage, but she is also distinguished for her good taste in fashion. On this occasion, the 49-year-old singer surprised her millions of followers on social networks with her latest Tik Tok.

The Mexican singer uploaded a video on the famous platform where she showed off her collection of colorful swimsuits while posing with sunglasses. The response from his fans has been positive, who have burst the like button.

The clip has managed to have just over 50 thousand likes and is about to reach half a million views, showing that Thalía is still valid in the new generations.