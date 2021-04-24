Thalía and Laura Zapata’s grandmother, Eva Mange, is hospitalized | Instagram

The sister of the singer, Thalía, who used her Twitter account to report that her grandmother Eva mange, 103 years old, was hospitalized in Mexico City.

The well-known television personality, Laura Zapata, confessed that Doña Eva is in the hospital as a result of her departure from the asylum where she was until a few months ago and of which she denounced “mistreatment“.

Hello, dear tweeting family. Here we are still in the hospital with my grandmother. Thank God, with your prayers we are doing better. No life or mu3rt3, I hope so. Only the sodium was lowered, a situation that any grave, but to her because of her age, imagine, Zapata explained.

My Abuelita, who at 103 should be enjoying her longevity, is bedridden in a hospital because of the wickedness and irresponsibility of those who charged to take care of her and protect her. But here we continue and I will not take my finger off the line until those responsible pay – Laura Zapata (@LAURAZAPATAM) April 22, 2021

The interpreter’s grandmother of “Mexican love“And the theater and television actress, Larua Zapata, must take strong medications to neutralize the discomfort caused by the bedsores that affected various parts of her body, they reported.

She can no longer deal with the pain from the wounds that were inflicted on her in the Interlomas asylum of terror. The medicine given for this makes her sleepy and the treatment makes her lose salts.

The “human evil” makes his grandmother a victim, highlighted the remembered “television villain.”

So I wonder why would my granny have to be going through this? The answer is human evil, highlighted the artist

It was at the beginning of this year when Ariadna Thalía Sodi Miranda’s sister, better known in the entertainment industry as “Thalía”, reported to the authorities that Doña Eva Mange was in poor health because she did not receive the correct care in the nursing home where he was.

Since then, the actress and singer has waged a legal battle against the venue and whoever is responsible, constantly assuring that negligence was committed with her family member.

On the other hand, although this has reunited the two estranged celebrities in an unfortunate event, Laura Zapata seems to bear the brunt of this whole affair, as she revealed in recent days “she feared for her life.”

What he attributes to his complaints to publicize the mistreatment to which Mrs. Eva Mange was subjected while she was in the asylum.

The renowned Mexican actress would reveal that several people have wanted to “attempt against her life” so this causes her great concern about what may happen to her, because her days are complicated.

He confessed, he has received some “threats from mu3rt3” after starting a legal process against the asylum where his grandmother Eva Mange was, in which the star denounced physical damage to his veteran relative

Affirming that she will reach the last consequences, the 64-year-old artist announced in an interview for the Hoy program that in recent days Ernesto Cisneros has sent her messages that threaten her life.

I have a threat of physical harm from the spokesperson of this place of terror, well that is justified because it is the sentimental partner of the owner, “said the actress.

Later, Zapata said that he fears for his life and even cut the interview when he saw that an unknown car was parked outside his home.

I’m scared, imagine, threatened by mu3rt3! I’m scared, ”Thalía’s sister confessed.

Finally, the sister of the singer Thalia said she was worried about the health of Doña Eva, who recently turned 103 years old.

She is very down, she is… well, I don’t know if she came home and then loosened up, because I’m sure she was aggrieved ”.

It was last January when the news went viral that the grandmother of the famous singer and “Tommy Mottola’s wife” suffered from various mistreatments and irregularities in the asylum where she was.

News that would later be confirmed by Zapata who returned with the elderly woman with medical treatment, however, the story was not solved with this measure, so he decided to proceed legally with a complaint for “physical damage.”