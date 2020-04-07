Thalía and her love who lost her life before reaching the altar, Alfredo Díaz Ordaz | Instagram

Many years before Thalia met Tommy Mottola, maintained a loving relationship with Alfredo Díaz, It was the year of 1990 when Thalía made her debut as an actress and singer in different novels and musical groups.

At the same time, he met Alfredo with whom he began a beautiful relationship, it should be mentioned that once his courtship when he was discovered sparked controversy among his fans and well-known people, because just at 19 he began a relationship with a mature man of almost 40.

In 1991 a reporter from the program “Galardón a los grandes” quickly interviewed the couple, asking if there were wedding plans for the following year, to which Thalía replied “Well, we got along very well, we shared many feelings both musical and emotional and well I don’t know, time to time ”to which Alfredo asserts“ time to time ”.

It was in 1993 when Alfredo mu3r3 apparently from hepatitis C, the singer for her part, learned of such tragic news while recording a chapter of the soap opera “Marimar”, where she assures that the tears recorded that day “were very real”.

With the passage of time and after several successes, the interpreter of Arrasando is interviewed again in 2000, during the promotion of one of her albums, where she decides to confess to the public that she was already engaged with Alfredo Díaz when he lost his life.

Despite the difficult times, the singer decides to venture into love again, thus meeting her current husband Tommy Mottola, contracting marriage in 2000, with whom she has 2 children and lives happily married.

Thalía only fondly remembers her past and lives in the present with her musical successes and clothing brand, educating her children and especially living the life she always dreamed of.

With information from Miriam Bajo.

