Thalía and her funny TikTok videos that spread optimism



























































































© Thalía / Instagram

Thalia is hot on the heels of Erika Buenfil, the queen of TikTok. While the veteran actress amuses her followers with her most witty interpretations, the Mexican diva does the same and makes us all dance and kills us with laughter with her occurrences. The interpreter of “Amor a la mexicana” is addicted to this video platform and since she opened her account she has shown us that she is one of the most versatile stars when it comes to making her clips that have thousands of reproductions.

More at MamásLatinas: Ana Bárbara’s funniest videos on TikTok

Sebastián Rulli and Angelique Boyer They recently joined TikTok and gave us some very funny moments on video. The cute clips of Larry hernandez and Kenya Ontiveros In this social network we are known for their interactions. While Yuri strives to inject good humor to his fans through this platform. Now Thalía, with all her energy, shows us her videos and I warn you that you will not stop laughing.

We were fascinated as María Felix.

“If you want to leave a man, investigate him. But if you do not want to leave him, do not look for him because you are going to find him,” said the Mexican actress, perfectly transformed into the legendary María Felix. In addition to looking identical, the characterization is great. Thalía should be a movie star.

The star launched her #TimidaChallenge on TikTok.

In addition to following some of the trends of this platform and performing her version like a TikTok teacher, Thalía also launched her challenge. “You-shy, you-I’m not shy. You-shy, you-shy undress me slowly,” the Mexican star dances and sings calling her followers to imitate her.

The actress tests the magical powers of moms.

In her funniest facet and as if she were a professional comedian, Thalía brings two characters to life. One of them is “mommy”, with everything and a robe cleaning the house and the other is the long-haired boy who can’t find the suitcase. As if by magic and after some fun moments, of course the problem is solved.

The singer showed that “Dogs also cry”.

Using her beloved pet as the star of this video, Thalía made her own version of the Mexican soap opera Los Rich Also Cry. We see her puppy Amorcita Love watching a super exciting movie on the tablet as she plays the narrator of the scene.

What does Thalía say about her better half?

The singer had a great time playing a reporter and asking herself some questions about her intimate life. Then she got into her starring role and answered in the most sympathetic way, making use of her acting skills. Very funny this video!

It gives us the steps to become a dancing turkey.

Thalía literally let her hair down to make this video in which she explains with 4 nice steps what we have to do to become a real turkey. If you perform these movements and then leave the shame aside, you could become a real turkey like her.

It gets in the funniest situations.

Like when you forgot that you left a plastic fork in the microwave … and the singer admits that it is a situation, that although this video is too funny, it really has happened to her. We see her running around her house trying to take control of the situation and the best is her face.

Thalía can also be put into a poet plan.

The actress returns to the performance to show this clip where she declaims very inspired while making herself a massage and giving kisses inspiring total romanticism. I wonder how it is that the Mexican singer can think of all these fun things. Great!

With her little daughter she experiments on TikTok.

Many moms are on TikTok because of our little children who are the ones who taught us how to use this platform that is so popular with youngsters. Probably the same thing happened to the Mexican star that in this video we see her super fun doing her own with her daughter Sabrina.

When he starts dancing he goes crazy.

Thalía is an extremely witty woman, suddenly she dances to everything she gives while asking us to find the chihuahua that appears in her video. First we see Amorcito Love who is not a chihuahua, but then … if you look closely, very well and do not allow yourself to be distracted by his steps, you will find him.

With his dogs he has a great time.

The Mexican star finds any excuse to make a fun TikTok and having a discussion with his Chihuahua puppy is very funny. Your pet dies from a dirty sock and the situation becomes increasingly comical thanks to the beautiful Thalía’s histrionic abilities.

Thalía gives her fans a lot of encouragement.

The singer put on her craziest look and with it she became a true personal motivator and sent a super powerful message to all her followers. “You are your official cheerleader, you can alone, you can, you control this, baby,” he said in his funny message to empower his fans.

Thalía shows her most tender facet.

The singer is always extremely affectionate with her fans. He is even one of the closest stars with his followers and has remained so throughout the years. In this nice video with a cute bear, he sent virtual hugs to all those who saw this nice clip.

When she gets sick herself she becomes her best version.

At the beginning of this video we see Thalía super sick, with her hair tangled in a comb, with all the symptoms of having a strong flu that she herself does not know what to do. Suddenly, by magic, the best version of the singer appears, healthy and with a super fun outfit looking regal.

Thalía begins to philosophize.

The Mexican star becomes very thoughtful when wondering if God exists. Playing two roles at once, this part of life is questioned and the plot ends wondering if we will have a brain. All to end in a joke in which he demonstrates his great way of imitating accents.

The artist laughs at herself.

Have you ever seen someone and you wonder what will happen inside his head? Thalía wonders, and then presents all the crazy things she has been doing for a long time. If the singer can boast of something it is that she is not afraid of anything, she has fun at every moment and does not care what they will say.

Would I be tempted?

The star surrounded herself with beautiful models and wondered if she would be tempted. The reality is that she is hopelessly in love with her husband, Tommy Mottola, with whom she has been in a relationship for decades. Apparently they are as happy and happy as at the beginning of their romance.

The star also calls on her fans to stay active.

The star loves to challenge his followers. For this reason, with the idea of ​​exercising with her, she created the # CariñosMiosChallenge, where she invites them to stay active. Accompanied by her personal trainer, the singer revealed to them on her Instagram account every movement of her routine, so that they had no excuse for not exercising.

The singer and her challenge “You already know me”.

Thalía is the queen of creating challenges for her fans and having inspiration for the song “Ya tú me mezanas”, she invented the #YaTuMeConocesChallenge where she invited her followers to sing and imitate each of her movements to the rhythm of this theme. Definitely a very good promotion strategy.

With Pedro Capó he had a great time.

The Mexican singer met the interpreter of “Lento”, the song that catapulted the Puerto Rican interpreter. “Let’s go to the beach, to heal your soul. Close the screen, open the Medal. All the Caribbean sea looking at your waist. You flirt, you are bullies and I like it. Slow and happy. Face the wind. Slow and happy, “he performs alongside Hood.

The star becomes a superhero.

To go to work and on the way to his appointment, he shows us his superpowers. The reality is that one of them is the sympathy he has and the one who takes things with a great sense of humor. Despite being a great star, he stays very close to his followers and injects positive vibes into life. Thalía never change, we love your videos on TikTok!

Microsoft can earn an affiliate commission if you make a purchase through the hyperlinks recommended in this article.

Send your comments to MSN

Indicates a global rating for the site: