Thalía and Fernando Colunga, more details of their romance

In the 90s, Thalía and Fernando Colunga formed one of the favorite couples on the small screen when they starred in the telenovela María la del Barrio. That story of the young scavenger who found luck and love in the mansion where she came to live for charity, became one of the greatest successes of the also singer. Beyond the sets and locations, the romance of both actors crossed the screen, although they never confirmed it.

Despite the silence of Thalía and Colunga, there are co-workers or colleagues who witnessed the courtship. And more than 25 years after that history, the actress Laura Flores placeholder image revealed some details of the relationship.