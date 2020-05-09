Thalía and Erik Rubín recreate successful Timbiriche classic and fall in love. | PHOTO: INSTAGRAM

Thalía and Erik Rubín They paralyzed the networks completely, when they recreate successful classic of Timbiriche and they fall in love to his fans. The video recorded on Tik Tok was published by Andrea Legarreta’s husband, and generated more than 180,000 views and countless comments.

And it is that, for a few days, Thalia He recorded it on his own in the new social network, so his fans began to upload their versions, acting as if they were Erik Rubín. However, the artist did not count that the former Timbiriche really was going to take the challenge and record his part, which caught his fans by surprise.

And it was not only the surprise of the spectacular video with Thaliabut, thanks to her, Erik was encouraged to join Tik Tok, application that has conquered much of the artistic medium.

“In response to my beloved @thalia. I refused the Tic Toc and fell. Don’t miss my braces, ”wrote the singer on Instagram.

In the video, he recreates the famous phone call of the song “I don’t know if it’s love”, where Erik Rubín Call to Thalia to invite her to the cinema, and she, in a sad tone, confesses at the end, that she only wants to hear his voice …

To the video was added the answer of the own Thalía, who surprised and very excited, he said to Erik “Ameeeeeeeeee”, while for his part, the singer’s wife, Andrea Legarreta did not want to be left behind and commented “I love you”, followed by several emojis of applause and hearts.

No doubt Erik Rubín and Thalía they made the day for all the fans of Timbiriche, especially to the eighties fans of red bone, who lived and enjoyed his music, which, without a doubt, was recorded in the history of Mexican pop rock.

